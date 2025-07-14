Previous
Waiting by thistle_01
243 / 365

Waiting

Guss waiting patiently while I went into the bakery. He knows they always provide him with a free sausage. He can’t see me whilst I queue for my coffee but he never moves.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Hes such good boy, a sausage is a good reward…
July 14th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact