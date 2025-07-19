Previous
Fungi by thistle_01
Fungi

I know nothing about about fungi but thought this one looked interesting
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing find...looks like a bap stuch to the tree trunk!
July 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow…
July 19th, 2025  
