Previous
249 / 365
Hazel nuts
Managed to get these before the squirrels ate them.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
3
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
249
photos
46
followers
53
following
68% complete
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st July 2025 1:23pm
Beverley
ace
Ooo very special…
July 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely simplicity!
July 21st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the black background….simple but effective!
July 21st, 2025
