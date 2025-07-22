Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Farmyard on the Move
This lovely gentleman was happy for me to take a photograph of his amazing hat. Apparently he has several similar ones. This one he has had since 1997.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2025 9:42am
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a great hat! I love it. Gave me a big smile 😃
July 23rd, 2025
