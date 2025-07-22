Previous
Farmyard on the Move by thistle_01
251 / 365

Farmyard on the Move

This lovely gentleman was happy for me to take a photograph of his amazing hat. Apparently he has several similar ones. This one he has had since 1997.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a great hat! I love it. Gave me a big smile 😃
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
