Berries allready by thistle_01
252 / 365

Berries allready

Berries seem to be very early this year. Passed this lovely shrub on my way to my volunteering work at the hospital earlier this week
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beverley ace
You’ve captured gorgeous colours… lovely berries
July 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful capture - certainly early - the berries are ripened already on the rowan trees in the car-park !
July 24th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Lovely red berries
July 24th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful shrub of flowers & berries. We have some early berries in our garden too……Hope it’s not an omen!
July 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautifully colorful! What kind of berries? For human consumption? Or for birds?
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully delightful
July 24th, 2025  
