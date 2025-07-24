Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Berries allready
Berries seem to be very early this year. Passed this lovely shrub on my way to my volunteering work at the hospital earlier this week
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
6
2
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
252
photos
46
followers
54
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th June 2025 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
You’ve captured gorgeous colours… lovely berries
July 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful capture - certainly early - the berries are ripened already on the rowan trees in the car-park !
July 24th, 2025
Sue Schaar
Lovely red berries
July 24th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful shrub of flowers & berries. We have some early berries in our garden too……Hope it’s not an omen!
July 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautifully colorful! What kind of berries? For human consumption? Or for birds?
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully delightful
July 24th, 2025
