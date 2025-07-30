Previous
Potato Vine by thistle_01
256 / 365

Potato Vine

So pretty but as a member of the nightshade family very poisonous.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
70% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
July 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty!
July 30th, 2025  
