Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
257 / 365
Spectacled Wood Butterfly
Saw this pretty butterfly on my kitchen window this afternoon. Managed to open the window and release it. Please ignore the mess in the garden just having an old shed taken down and a small summer house putting up in it’s place
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
257
photos
46
followers
54
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st August 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Super detail… glad you saved it
August 1st, 2025
haskar
ace
A beautiful butterfly
August 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great close-up and detail
August 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close