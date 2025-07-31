Previous
Spectacled Wood Butterfly by thistle_01
257 / 365

Spectacled Wood Butterfly

Saw this pretty butterfly on my kitchen window this afternoon. Managed to open the window and release it. Please ignore the mess in the garden just having an old shed taken down and a small summer house putting up in it’s place
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
70% complete

Beverley ace
Super detail… glad you saved it
August 1st, 2025  
haskar ace
A beautiful butterfly
August 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great close-up and detail
August 1st, 2025  
