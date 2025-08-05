Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
Delicious!
These plums are ripe and ready to pick. They are growing in a nearby friend’s garden. Hopefully I shall have some soon.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
71% complete
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th August 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot with beautiful bloom on the ripening plums
August 5th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the colour & they have that wonderful bloom on the skin.
Plums & damsons seem to be in abundance this year!
August 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautifully captured. I love plums and plum jam.
August 5th, 2025
