Delicious! by thistle_01
Delicious!

These plums are ripe and ready to pick. They are growing in a nearby friend’s garden. Hopefully I shall have some soon.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot with beautiful bloom on the ripening plums
August 5th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Love the colour & they have that wonderful bloom on the skin.
Plums & damsons seem to be in abundance this year!
August 5th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautifully captured. I love plums and plum jam.
August 5th, 2025  
