Previous
264 / 365
Pears anyone?
This tree is so laden with pears friends and neighbours are doing very well!
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
4
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
264
photos
47
followers
54
following
72% complete
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th August 2025 7:53am
Privacy
Public
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How wonderful to to be able to feed the neighborhood
August 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !
August 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I walked to my sister in laws house today & her orchard is weighed down with fruit. Abundance!
August 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to share… something I miss
August 9th, 2025
