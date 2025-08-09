Previous
Pears anyone? by thistle_01
264 / 365

Pears anyone?

This tree is so laden with pears friends and neighbours are doing very well!
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
How wonderful to to be able to feed the neighborhood
August 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful !
August 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I walked to my sister in laws house today & her orchard is weighed down with fruit. Abundance!
August 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to share… something I miss
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact