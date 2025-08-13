Previous
Evie Owl by thistle_01
Evie Owl

This beautifully decorated owl sits in one of the hospital entrances. Evie’s parents gave it on permanent loan in memory of their daughter.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Barb ace
What a special and beautiful tribute to their daughter!
August 13th, 2025  
📸🦉 Wendy ace
I stopped because it is an owl ♥ I than needed to know more. My research found Evie Clover died at the age of 13 from a malignant, grade 4 diffuse midline glioma; a brain tumor. Her death tossed her father Bryan into a completely different world, a world unfamiliar with that level of distress, a world of depression, stress and anger.
I hope she is resting in peace and that her father is doing better. I think I will pray for him now. Great image.
August 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful tribute I too will pray
August 13th, 2025  
