Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
267 / 365
Evie Owl
This beautifully decorated owl sits in one of the hospital entrances. Evie’s parents gave it on permanent loan in memory of their daughter.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
267
photos
47
followers
54
following
73% complete
View this month »
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
13th August 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
What a special and beautiful tribute to their daughter!
August 13th, 2025
📸🦉 Wendy
ace
I stopped because it is an owl ♥ I than needed to know more. My research found Evie Clover died at the age of 13 from a malignant, grade 4 diffuse midline glioma; a brain tumor. Her death tossed her father Bryan into a completely different world, a world unfamiliar with that level of distress, a world of depression, stress and anger.
I hope she is resting in peace and that her father is doing better. I think I will pray for him now. Great image.
August 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful tribute I too will pray
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I hope she is resting in peace and that her father is doing better. I think I will pray for him now. Great image.