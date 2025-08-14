Previous
Thistle heads by thistle_01
268 / 365

Thistle heads

Thistles in full bloom. Look so pretty even if they are very prickly to.touch.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beverley ace
Soo pretty…
August 14th, 2025  
