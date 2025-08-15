Previous
Haymaking by thistle_01
269 / 365

Haymaking

One from the archives. Tractor turning the hay. This was common land and daytime was always late. Not usually very good quality by the time it was done.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lots of hard work
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact