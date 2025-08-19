Sign up
272 / 365
London Plane Tree
Don’t think I’ve ever noticed these before. Apparently they are full of seeds. I’ve never lived anywhere where these trees were popular. Apparently they are mainly in cities
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
