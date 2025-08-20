Sign up
Previous
272 / 365
Busy morning
Guss home after his therapy dog shift yesterday.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Babs
ace
Looks as though he had a busy day
August 21st, 2025
haskar
ace
Such a cutie, he needs a rest.
August 21st, 2025
