Seed Pods by thistle_01
276 / 365

Seed Pods

I split open a seed pod from the London Plane tree. https://365project.org/thistle_01/365/2025-08-19
I had read that each pod was laden with seeds. Hard to believe that each of these tiny seeds could grow into such a huge tree.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details

carol white ace
Nicely captured
August 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh so many seeds….i hope you have a go at growing a few! It’s rather a beautiful seed pod.
August 22nd, 2025  
