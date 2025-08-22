Sign up
Previous
276 / 365
Seed Pods
I split open a seed pod from the London Plane tree.
https://365project.org/thistle_01/365/2025-08-19
I had read that each pod was laden with seeds. Hard to believe that each of these tiny seeds could grow into such a huge tree.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
Nicely captured
August 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh so many seeds….i hope you have a go at growing a few! It’s rather a beautiful seed pod.
August 22nd, 2025
