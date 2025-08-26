Sign up
279 / 365
279 / 365
Harvest
Tree in my granddaughters school garden. Absolutely laden with pears. The fruit harvest has been amazing this year.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
279
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th August 2025 3:54pm
carol white
ace
Nice find and capture
August 26th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice looking pears
August 26th, 2025
