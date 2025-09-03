Sign up
Previous
281 / 365
Pipkin
Trying very hard not to fall asleep and failing.
I will be absent for a while as taking photos is almost impossible and typing very difficult. Hopefully hands will improve quickly. Meanwhile I shall keep looking and I can hit Fav!!
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
281
photos
48
followers
55
following
76% complete
View this month »
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
5
3
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro
31st August 2025 11:50am
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Pipkin… I’m sorry to read about your painful hands.
I’m visiting a friend this afternoon & taking a bottle of magnesium oil, to be applied on her feet & knees after a shower… the skin absorbs the oil quickly. It does help
Just a thought…
September 3rd, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Serious sweetie, hope your hands improve soon
September 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Pipkin is a sweetie. Hope your bones heal quickly.
September 3rd, 2025
