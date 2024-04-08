Previous
Total Solar Eclipse by tholbrook0022
10 / 365

Total Solar Eclipse

On 04/08/2024, I had the honor of watching the Total Solar Eclipse with 100% totality at Rend Lake in Whittington, IL.

This picture does not do it justice. Truly a sight I will never forget.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Taylor

@tholbrook0022
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise