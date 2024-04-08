Sign up
10 / 365
Total Solar Eclipse
On 04/08/2024, I had the honor of watching the Total Solar Eclipse with 100% totality at Rend Lake in Whittington, IL.
This picture does not do it justice. Truly a sight I will never forget.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Taylor
@tholbrook0022
Photo Details
0
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
8th April 2024 2:00pm
eclipse
,
illinois
,
solareclipse
,
solar
,
il
,
total
,
whittington
,
totalsolareclipse
,
rendlake
