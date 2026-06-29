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Crystals by thurleighgirl25
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Crystals

Tonight is a Strawberry Moon, a Full Moon. A friend of mine gave me a collecting of crystals a couple of weeks ago, and reminded me to put them out in the garden when it was the full moon. I love the fact that tonight is called a Strawberry Moon ❤
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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