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Miniature daffodil... in winter! by thurleighgirl25
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Miniature daffodil... in winter!

The daffodil bulbs we planted in memory of my mum (we plant either bulbs or shrubs every year on her birthday) have shot up and this is the first of the flowers. Climate Change, what Climate Change?
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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narayani ace
Lovely shot. I saw freesias yesterday in my friends garden?!
July 4th, 2026  
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