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31 / 365
A second one.
A child's blanket I crocheted for the charity called Give A Kid A Blanket. It has been so cold lately that I'm pleased I managed to get it done more quickly than the last one.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Honor Freeman
@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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365
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SM-A305GN
Taken
6th July 2026 8:31am
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thurleighgirl25
Babs
ace
It looks beautiful. I made one when my girls were babies Some child will love this as a gift.
July 6th, 2026
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