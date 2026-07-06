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A second one. by thurleighgirl25
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A second one.

A child's blanket I crocheted for the charity called Give A Kid A Blanket. It has been so cold lately that I'm pleased I managed to get it done more quickly than the last one.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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Babs ace
It looks beautiful. I made one when my girls were babies Some child will love this as a gift.
July 6th, 2026  
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