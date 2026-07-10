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Blue and Orange by thurleighgirl25
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Blue and Orange

A friend brought me some of the persimmons from her bush. Love the colours in my blue bowl! 🧡💙
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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