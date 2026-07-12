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Whirlpool times 2 by thurleighgirl25
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Whirlpool times 2

Looking down on it.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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narayani ace
I like this view
July 12th, 2026  
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