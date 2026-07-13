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New one

My latest fabric bowl. I asked friends for ideas for its name, and one came up with Whirlpool. I like it 😊
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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narayani ace
Nice
July 12th, 2026  
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