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New one
My latest fabric bowl. I asked friends for ideas for its name, and one came up with Whirlpool. I like it 😊
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Honor Freeman
@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
36
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13
followers
11
following
9% complete
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3
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1
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365
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SM-A305GN
Taken
12th July 2026 3:01pm
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thurleighgirl25
narayani
ace
Nice
July 12th, 2026
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