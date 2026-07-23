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Rainbow Colours by thurleighgirl25
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Rainbow Colours

Just a few! (and there are more colours underneath these ones) I've started a new crochet blanket, for me this time, of multi-coloured squares. Am enjoying the joyful mixtures!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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