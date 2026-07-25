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Off I go... by thurleighgirl25
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Off I go...

I've started my multi-coloured crochet squares. The pins stretch them into shape, and after steaming them and letting them dry they are put aside. Only several hundred to make for a queen-sized blanket! I never do things by halves...
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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