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Miniature garden by thurleighgirl25
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Miniature garden

The terracotta pot with the daffodils I've grown are accruing their own garden.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
😅
July 25th, 2026  
Babs ace
What an interesting close up.
July 25th, 2026  
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