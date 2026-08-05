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Arthritic tree by thurleighgirl25
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Arthritic tree

Sitting in my car waiting for Sam (our younger grandson) to come out of school, I looked up. This tree has an interesting shape - if rather like arthritic fingers. Very rainy lately, so it's lovely to see the winter sun.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Honor Freeman

@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
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