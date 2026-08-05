Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
42 / 365
Arthritic tree
Sitting in my car waiting for Sam (our younger grandson) to come out of school, I looked up. This tree has an interesting shape - if rather like arthritic fingers. Very rainy lately, so it's lovely to see the winter sun.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Honor Freeman
@thurleighgirl25
A previous member of Shuttercal, but since that closed I am a keen taker of photos on my Samsung phone. No great professional ability,...
42
photos
14
followers
12
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305GN
Taken
5th August 2026 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thurleighgirl25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close