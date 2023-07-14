Sign up
After the rain
Seems I am sticking with the green theme! I do like photographing the underside of leaves especially when they overlap and even more especially after a rain shower.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
365
"fillyourframewithcolour"
