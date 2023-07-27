Previous
Retail therapy by tiaj1402
20 / 365

There is a lovely little shop near where I work that I often go to when choosing a gift. The little candle melts are what I went in for today; they were for me! A pic-a-mix of scent!
They are made from soy and smell divine.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Bill Davidson
Enjoy that smell….
July 27th, 2023  
