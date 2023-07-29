Previous
Fragrant by tiaj1402
22 / 365

Fragrant

Having a much needed day at home today playing catch up with household chores! Took a break to set up this shot of the little candle melts I bought recently. I added a little extra blur with Lightleap.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
6% complete

Corinne C ace
A nice homey picture
July 29th, 2023  
