Previous
28 / 365
The Pond
De-stressing lunch time walk - just what I needed!
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
31
photos
10
followers
12
following
7% complete
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
22
23
24
3
25
26
27
28
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
4th August 2023 8:40pm
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective
August 4th, 2023
