Previous
Autumn in August by tiaj1402
29 / 365

Autumn in August

A very dreary, grey, wet and windy day today. Spent a little quality time with my Nikon! Played with slower shutter speeds with the self timer in order to capture both light sources.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition (pouring here too)
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise