A gaggle of geese….. by tiaj1402
A gaggle of geese…..

and a very small person on a plinth! I was concentrating so much on getting a shot with minimal traffic etc in the background that I failed to see young person playing football! Made me smile when I checked my images at home!
Tia

A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
