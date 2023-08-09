Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
A gaggle of geese…..
and a very small person on a plinth! I was concentrating so much on getting a shot with minimal traffic etc in the background that I failed to see young person playing football! Made me smile when I checked my images at home!
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
