Do not disturb! by tiaj1402
Do not disturb!

Crept up on my moggy sleeping on a log store in the garden. I managed a couple of shots before she stirred and she was not happy! The collage says it all!
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Tia

Bill Davidson
A wonderful collage.
August 12th, 2023  
