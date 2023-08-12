Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Do not disturb!
Crept up on my moggy sleeping on a log store in the garden. I managed a couple of shots before she stirred and she was not happy! The collage says it all!
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Bill Davidson
A wonderful collage.
August 12th, 2023
