38 / 365
If you go down to the woods today …….
On a woodland walk somewhere near Dover and a chance to practice spot metering! I rested the camera on the forest floor and used the self timer and a slow shutter speed.
14th August 2023
Tia
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Photo Details
365
365
Taken
14th August 2023 12:21pm
