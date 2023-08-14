Previous
Next
If you go down to the woods today ……. by tiaj1402
38 / 365

If you go down to the woods today …….

On a woodland walk somewhere near Dover and a chance to practice spot metering! I rested the camera on the forest floor and used the self timer and a slow shutter speed.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise