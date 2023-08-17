Previous
Before the rush by tiaj1402
Before the rush

Took an earlier train to work this morning in order to enjoy a walk through a park at the other end. This was a regular sight during the pandemic.
Taken on my phone as I didn’t have time to get my camera out!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Shutterbug ace
Empty. I love the comp with the tracks coming out of the corner and leading through the image.
August 17th, 2023  
