Previous
42 / 365
Heart of Stone
There were a lot of overgrown bushes outside my office building which were cleared yesterday and I spotted this stone from an upper window. Today it became my photo subject!
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
18th August 2023 8:55pm
