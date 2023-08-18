Previous
Heart of Stone by tiaj1402
42 / 365

Heart of Stone

There were a lot of overgrown bushes outside my office building which were cleared yesterday and I spotted this stone from an upper window. Today it became my photo subject!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

