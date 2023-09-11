Sign up
66 / 365
Optical illusion
I’m enjoying discovering my local work area despite having worked there for many years! Really like how this looks like a corner plot; reminds of me of one of Esther’s paintings.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
72
photos
14
followers
13
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
11th September 2023 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
