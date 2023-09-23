Previous
Coveting my neighbour’s sparrow by tiaj1402
78 / 365

I spotted a lot of sparrows gathered on my neighbour’s fence from my bathroom window. I fully extended the zoom and just managed to fit it in the small opening of the window. There was some serious stealth going on as I didn’t want to disturb them!
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Tia

