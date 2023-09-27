Previous
Sycamore Wings by tiaj1402
82 / 365

Sycamore Wings

These look like insect wings and caught my eye!
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Tia

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Very beautiful capture.
September 27th, 2023  
