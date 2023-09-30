Sign up
Previous
85 / 365
The struggle is real
I spent several hours today gutting my kitchen in preparation for a re- fit. This was all I could manage during a break sitting cross legged on the garden path!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
30th September 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
