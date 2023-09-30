Previous
The struggle is real by tiaj1402
85 / 365

The struggle is real

I spent several hours today gutting my kitchen in preparation for a re- fit. This was all I could manage during a break sitting cross legged on the garden path!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
23% complete

