Café Society by tiaj1402
Café Society

Blackheath Station ticket hall and a newly installed pop up coffee shop!
Just what you need when faced with train delays and cancellations.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot - glad you can now get a coffee whilst you wait.
October 9th, 2023  
