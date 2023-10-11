Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
Drink me!
After a day of new initiatives and directives at work, I’m feeling a little like Alice down the rabbit hole!
No time for a walk and not much inclination!
In the words of Scarlett O’Hara, “Tomorrow is another day!”
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Bill Davidson
Indeed it is!
October 11th, 2023
