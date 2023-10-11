Previous
Drink me! by tiaj1402
96 / 365

Drink me!

After a day of new initiatives and directives at work, I’m feeling a little like Alice down the rabbit hole!
No time for a walk and not much inclination!
In the words of Scarlett O’Hara, “Tomorrow is another day!”
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
26% complete

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Indeed it is!
October 11th, 2023  
