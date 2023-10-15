Previous
Enjoying the fruits of my labour by tiaj1402
100 / 365

Enjoying the fruits of my labour

3 coats of oil on the new oak worktops before installation in the next couple of days.
I like way the wood appears to fade to almost black and white.
Flowers, candle and rock added for aesthetic purposes!
Tia

Photo Details

