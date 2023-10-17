Sign up
102 / 365
The Shell Collector
At home today assisting with the kitchen refit and only remembered at bedtime that I had not taken a picture…… a quick look around the bathroom and inspiration struck! I used the torch on my mobile phone for some backlighting.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
