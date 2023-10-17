Previous
Next
The Shell Collector by tiaj1402
102 / 365

The Shell Collector

At home today assisting with the kitchen refit and only remembered at bedtime that I had not taken a picture…… a quick look around the bathroom and inspiration struck! I used the torch on my mobile phone for some backlighting.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise