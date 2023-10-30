Previous
Hanging by tiaj1402
115 / 365

Hanging

I have tried several times to capture this but my camera just would not focus on the leaves; this time I tried manual focusing for the first time. Not easy with astigmatism!
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
31% complete

View this month »

