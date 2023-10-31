Previous
Looking out by tiaj1402
116 / 365

Looking out

No lunchtime walk today!
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
Shutterbug ace
Not nice to walk in, but beautiful to see. Terrific capture.
November 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of stormy day.
November 2nd, 2023  
