118 / 365
A road well travelled
Every weekday morning and evening and several weekends too….. the road to the train station! 2km each way!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice reflected lights on the wet road.
November 5th, 2023
