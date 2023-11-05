Previous
Patio puddle by tiaj1402
121 / 365

Patio puddle

I spotted this whilst sorting out some stuff in the shed. I crouched and waited for the wind to make some ripples! I didn’t need to wait long!
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
33% complete

View this month »

